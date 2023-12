NNA -nbsp;The Central Bank of Lebanon announced this evening that it will be observing the Prime Minister#39;s closure decision of all public institutions and administrations tomorrow, Monday, December 11, 2023.

Similarly, the Association of Banks in Lebanon issued a statement this evening announcing the closure of banks tomorrow, Monday, in solidarity with the people of Gaza and the southern Lebanese bodernbsp;towns and villages.

nbsp;

========= R.Sh.