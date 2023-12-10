Al-Halabi announces closure of public private schools, institutes, higher education institutions on Monday in solidarity with the Palestinian people

NNA – Caretaker Ministernbsp;ofnbsp;Education Abbas Al-Halabi, in conjunction with the Prime Ministerrsquo;s decision regarding the closure of public administrations, government institutions, and municipalities tomorrow, Monday, in solidarity with the Palestinian people, issued a decision to close all schools, official and private technical institutes, and public and private higher education institutions tomorrow, December 11, 2023, in solidarity with the Palestinian people who are being subjected to extermination, displacement, and killing.

The minister called on the countries of the world and their students to raise their voices loudly in the face of the governments that stand by Israel in its brutal aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza, and against our people and students in southern Lebanon.

nbsp;

===========R.Sh.