Sun. Dec 10th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Closure of public administrations, institutions on Monday in response to global solidarity call with people of Gaza, Lebanese border villages

    By

    Dec 10, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – The Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers, Judge Mahmoud Makki, issued the following statement this evening: ldquo;The General Directorate of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers reports that Prime Minister Najib Mikati announced, by Memorandum No. 26/2023, the closure of all public administrations, public institutions and municipalities tomorrow, Monday, December 11, 2023, in response to the global call for Gaza and in solidarity with the Palestinians and our people in Gaza and the Lebanese border villages.rdquo;

