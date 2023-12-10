J.D. Vance Ignores Trump’s Pledge to Be a ‘Day One’ Dictator

CNN

Never mind the public declarations, however repeated. In the eyes of Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), Donald Trump has no intentions of acting as a dictator.

“The idea that Trump is going to be radically different than what he was four years ago is just preposterous,” Vance told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday’s State of the Union when asked if he was concerned about Trump abusing presidential power. “He was an effective, successful president.”

Vance seemed to ignore Trump’s interview with Sean Hannity last week, where he said he would only be a dictator on “day one” of a potential second term. He doubled down on the position on Saturday during a speaking slot at a New York Young Republicans Gala.

