Sun. Dec 10th, 2023

    News

    J.D. Vance Ignores Trump’s Pledge to Be a ‘Day One’ Dictator

    By

    Dec 10, 2023 , , , , ,
    J.D. Vance Ignores Trump’s Pledge to Be a ‘Day One’ Dictator

    CNN

    Never mind the public declarations, however repeated. In the eyes of Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), Donald Trump has no intentions of acting as a dictator.

    “The idea that Trump is going to be radically different than what he was four years ago is just preposterous,” Vance told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday’s State of the Union when asked if he was concerned about Trump abusing presidential power. “He was an effective, successful president.”

    Vance seemed to ignore Trump’s interview with Sean Hannity last week, where he said he would only be a dictator on “day one” of a potential second term. He doubled down on the position on Saturday during a speaking slot at a New York Young Republicans Gala.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Former Titans Player Frank Wycheck, Hero of ‘Music City Miracle’ Play, Dead at 52

    Dec 10, 2023
    News

    Cary Grant’s TV producer daughter, 57, slams rumors her father was gay after he lived with actor Randolph Scott for 12 years

    Dec 10, 2023
    News

    S Club’s Rachel Stevens turns heads in a sparkly black outfit as she joins her bandmates at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2023

    Dec 10, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Former Titans Player Frank Wycheck, Hero of ‘Music City Miracle’ Play, Dead at 52

    Dec 10, 2023
    News

    Cary Grant’s TV producer daughter, 57, slams rumors her father was gay after he lived with actor Randolph Scott for 12 years

    Dec 10, 2023
    News

    S Club’s Rachel Stevens turns heads in a sparkly black outfit as she joins her bandmates at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2023

    Dec 10, 2023
    News

    US agency proposes shooting dead tens of thousands of owls of one kind to save owls of another kind

    Dec 10, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy