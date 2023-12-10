S Club’s Rachel Stevens turns heads in a sparkly black outfit as she joins her bandmates at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2023

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Rachel Stevens turned heads in a sparkly black jumpsuit as she joined her bandmates at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2023 on Sunday.

The 45-year-old singer surprised with a black sequin jumpsuit and flared pants, cinched with a striking bow.

He joined Jon Lee, Tina Barrett, Jo O’Meara and Bradley McIntosh as the group prepared to take the stage later that night.

The group appeared in sync in their matching outfits in what will be a brilliant throwback performance for much of the audience.

Rachel opted to style her brunette locks into a half-up, half-down hair arrangement with waves.

The slicked-back style emphasized her gorgeous makeup, complete with smoky black eyeliner to match her outfit and a bronzed glow.

She added sprinkles of silver glitter at the temples to give it a festive look.

Packed each year with the industry’s biggest stars and biggest tunes, Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball will take place on Saturday, December 9 and Sunday, December 10 this year.

Leigh-Anne, Alicia Keys, Busted, Tom Grennan, Tate McRae, Becky Hill, ArrDee, Nathan Dawe and Jax Jones took to the stage on Saturday.

While Take That, RAYE, S Club, Zara Larsson, Rudimental, Rita Ora, Joel Corry and Jazzy will perform on Sunday.

Leigh-Anne will no doubt be performing her solo works Don’t Say Love and My Love, and the release of her solo album is rumored to be imminent.

Superstar Alicia Keys, winner of 15 Grammy Awards, flew to London to perform her hits including Fallin, No One, Empire State Of Mind and If I Ain’t Got You.

Making their Jingle Bell Ball debut, Busted will bring back the nostalgia with some of their biggest hits.

Tina, Jo and Bradley answered questions for the live radio show.

While Tom Grennan will take to the stage with his number one song Not Over Yet, which he collaborated on with KSI.

It comes after Rachel went Instagram official with her Dancing On Ice boyfriend Brendyn Hatfield in November, while paying tribute to her S Club 7 bandmates and fans.

The singer took to the social media platform to share behind-the-scenes moments from the group’s current Good Times tour.

S Club 7 are celebrating their 25th anniversary tour without Hannah Spearritt, 42, who opted out following the tragic death of group member and former bandmate Paul Cattermole.

The post featuring Brendyn also showed Rachel’s two children, Amelie, 12, and Minnie, nine, along with their friends.

Rachel, who came second on series six of Strictly Come Dancing, also posed with her manager Benji Rom.

She captioned the post: ‘I just wanted to thank you for all the love, support and energy over these past few months.

‘It was SO wonderful to look at your beautiful faces every night, connect with all of you and meet so many of you who had traveled from all over the world to come see our show.

Rachel went Instagram official with her Dancing On Ice boyfriend Brendyn Hatfield last month while paying tribute to her S Club 7 bandmates and fans.

‘It really is a great privilege to be on that stage and perform for you… especially as it’s been 25 years since we started.

‘It really was incredibly special to feel so much love, joy and positivity. I love you all and here’s to the good times ’.

Rachel and Brendyn first met on Dancing On Ice in 2022, as he was Rachel’s partner.

Unfortunately they were among the first couples to be eliminated, leaving the competition in Week 4, however they did not let that ruin their relationship.

A source said: “Rachel had a great friendship and partnership with Brendyn and it continues to develop…she didn’t expect to find love again at this stage in her life but is feeling positive about what’s to come and hopeful about a new relationship.” . begin.’

Rachel was previously in a relationship with Alex Bourne, the father of her two daughters. The two announced their divorce in July 2022.