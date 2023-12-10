Cary Grant’s TV producer daughter, 57, slams rumors her father was gay after he lived with actor Randolph Scott for 12 years

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Cary Grant’s daughter has slammed rumors that her late father was gay, saying she “never saw” anything to indicate he didn’t like women.

Jennifer Grant, 57, is the only daughter of the famous Hollywood lothario, who was briefly married to her mother Dyan Cannon in the 1960s.

Cary Grant, whose real name was Archibald ‘Archie’ Leach, had four marriages and lived in a Malibu beach house with actor Randolph Scott for 12 years.

This comes ahead of Grant’s performance in a new show called Archie. Archie is based on Cannon’s 2011 memoir Dear Cary: My Life With Cary Grant. Both she and her daughter Jennifer were also executive producers of the miniseries.

Rumors have circulated about Grant’s sexuality, including in the 2015 documentary ‘Women He’s Undressed’, which claimed the actor was in a relationship with costume designer Orry-Kelly.

Grant with his fourth wife, Dyan Cannon, and their daughter Jennifer in 1966. Both Dyan, now 86, and Jennifer are executive producers of Archie and provide advice to the two lead actors.

The book Cary Grant: A Brilliant Disguise, released in 2020, addressed Grant’s struggle with his sexual identity and said he lived with Scott after they met on the set of the 1932 film Hot Saturday.

But his daughter has put an end to rumors that her father was gay.

She said Fox News Digital on Sunday: “I guess the [misconception about my father] What comes to mind is the question: ‘Was he heterosexual? Was he gay?

‘When I wrote my book, I got hate mail saying, ‘Why don’t you defend the fact that your father was gay?’

But the truth of the matter is that I never saw anything to indicate that.

‘If he had been gay, I absolutely would have defended him. He had gay friends and there is absolutely nothing to be ashamed of.

“But I had to tell the truth: I saw a very straight man who watched women, was married to women, and had me.”

‘Did you have adventures before in life? Maybe. I don’t know. I wasn’t there to see it. So, I think it may not be a common misconception, but it’s certainly a rumor that’s out there.”

American actor Randolph Scott and British actor Cary Grant playing with a ball at the beach house they share

The American actor of English origin Cary Grant with his daughter Jennifer Grant, 1966

Cary Grant and his daughter Jennifer Grant during the Ahmet Ertegun Sunday Brunch at the Fairfax Hotel in Washington DC

Jennifer also said The Guardian this year: ‘If you’re with your parents a lot, you see them in a way that almost no one else does. And I never saw a hint of that.

“I think I would have noticed, but it’s not that I would have cared. But I have to tell the truth: Dad was charming and had great friends, but he didn’t flirt with men.

The premise of the new show Archie is “the life of Hollywood’s greatest leading man, Archibald Alexander Leach, also known as Cary Grant,” according to an official. IMDB synopsis.

The show will not only depict Grant throughout his Hollywood career, but also his difficult upbringing as a child.

Four actors were chosen to play Grant over the decades, including Jason Isaacs. Other stars who were cast in the project include Laura Aikman, playing Dyan, as well as Harriet Walter and Kara Tointon.

By the time Cary Grant met Dyan Cannon in 1962, he had already amassed an immense list of acting credits and established himself as one of Hollywood’s leading men, but he had also earned a reputation as a notable actor.

With three failed marriages already under his belt and accusations of abuse, alcoholism and infidelity surrounding him, it seemed like his romance with Dyan was doomed from the start.

All of Cary’s exes had a similar story to tell: The heartthrob wooed them with his suave personality, dashing confidence, and disarming charm, but ultimately preferred the fuss and glitz of Hollywood to family life.

It was only natural that Dyan, now 86, and Cary became Hollywood’s ‘it’ couple practically overnight: paparazzi followed them everywhere and the media covered their every move.

On the outside it seemed like the acclaimed actor had finally found love, but behind the scenes, Dyan later claimed that their marriage was plagued by explosive fights due to his deep-rooted insecurities and immense jealousy, which stemmed from a traumatic childhood. and were only fueled by his rampant drug use.

Cary Grant and his wife Dyan Cannon and their three-month-old daughter Jennifer just before boarding the SS Oriana, bound for England to visit Grant’s mother.

Cary Grant with his wife, actress Dyan Cannon in London, August 3, 1966.

Cary Grant with his wife, actress Dyan Cannon and daughter Jennifer

She laid bare the horrendous details of their torrid relationship in an explosive tell-all memoir in 2011, which is now being turned into a new ITV show premiering later this month.

While Dyan and Cary eventually separated in 1968 after just three years of marriage, there was one thing that came out of their relationship that ultimately changed Cary forever: the birth of their daughter, Jennifer.

They welcomed a baby girl in 1966 and becoming a father inspired Cary to turn the page. He decided to leave acting to focus on raising her full time, leaving behind her wild ways and becoming a devoted family man.

The relationship also transformed Dyan’s life for the better, as dating one of the world’s biggest actors propelled her into the spotlight and helped launch a major career for the young star.

He began dating Cary as an unknown actress who was just starting out, but by the time they went their separate ways, she was one of the most sought-after faces in Hollywood.

After their separation, she starred in a slew of films and television shows, earned several Oscar nominations, dabbled in producing, directing and writing, and published her best-selling book about the rollercoaster love story between her and Cary that will now be portrayed on television.