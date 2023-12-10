Sun. Dec 10th, 2023

    Former Titans Player Frank Wycheck, Hero of ‘Music City Miracle’ Play, Dead at 52

    The Wycheck family on Sunday announced the passing of former Titans tight end, Frank Wycheck, who died at the age of 52.

    As stated by the family, Wycheck is believed to have suffered a fall in his home in Chattanooga Saturday morning. He was discovered unresponsive later in the afternoon.

    Originally selected as a sixth-round pick by Washington in 1993, Wycheck later joined the Oilers in 1995 after being released. He continued his career with the team during their transition to Tennessee and ultimately retired as a valued member of the squad following the conclusion of the 2003 season.

    He was also part of the infamous ‘Music City Miracle’ play.

