Two-year-old girl abducted by her estranged father is in ‘extreme danger’ as Virginia cops issue Amber Alert

Zuri Dorsey was allegedly taken from her home by her father early Saturday morning

According to authorities, there are six outstanding arrest warrants for Deandre Dorsey in Virginia Beach.

A little girl is in “extreme danger” after being kidnapped from her Virginia Beach home by her estranged father on Saturday.

An AMBER Alert has been issued for two-year-old Zuri Dorsey, who was abducted shortly after 7am yesterday.

the boy was allegedly taken from his home by Deandre Alante Dorsey, 27, who may be driving a red 2016 Honda Accord with North Carolina license plates.

Authorities say the couple may be heading toward Lewiston Woodville, North Carolina, near Raleigh.

Virginia Beach Police say the suspect may be wearing a black hoodie and sweatpants.

The suspect is described as having brown hair and black eyes. He is five feet, eleven inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

Zuri, who has brown hair and brown eyes and weighs just 34 pounds, may be wearing red and white winter pajamas or green pajamas with a Santa Claus print.

An image of Dorsey with Zuri on his shoulders leaving his Virginia Beach home shows the boy wearing red and white striped pajamas and carrying a green pair with a Santa Claus print.

Authorities added that there are six outstanding warrants for Dorsey’s arrest in Virginia Beach.

He is also a type 1 diabetic. It is unclear if he carries his medications with him.

Anyone with potentially helpful information can call a Virginia Beach missing persons detective at 757-385-4401.