A police pursuit involving a suspected gunman culminated in a shootout resulting in injuries to two officers and the suspect, law enforcement officials said. Interim city Police Commissioner John Stanford said the incident occurred at approximately 2 a.m. on Sunday, following officers’ response to reports of gunfire. Upon identifying a pickup truck believed to be linked to the shooting, officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver took off.

The confrontation reached an end when the driver deliberately collided with a police car. Subsequently, the driver exited the vehicle and engaged in gunfire with the police.

In response, four officers returned fire, hitting the suspect at least once. The wounded suspect was transported to a hospital, where he underwent surgery and was listed in critical condition. Among the officers, one sustained a head injury, while another was shot in the leg and face. Both officers are in stable condition, and their injuries are deemed non-life-threatening. Stanford mentioned that one of the injured officers had previously been wounded in another shooting.

At this point, the names of the officers and the suspected shooter have not been released.

The post 2 Police Officers Shot, 1 in the Face, Following Pursuit in Philadelphia appeared first on Breaking911.