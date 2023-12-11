Teenager dies in horrific crash in Second Valley, Adelaide

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A 16-year-old boy has died and four other teenagers were injured after a Toyota HiLux lost control and rolled over in Adelaide yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Main South Road in Second Valley around 5.15pm on Sunday and treated five teenagers for their injuries.

The 16-year-old passenger died tragically at the scene.

The driver, a 17-year-old boy, along with three other passengers, a 16-year-old boy and two 15-year-old girls, were rushed to Flinders Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Main South Road was closed for several hours while Major Crash officers examined the scene, but has since reopened.

A police investigation continues.

The 16-year-old is the 106th life lost on South Australia’s roads, compared to 66 the same year last year.

More to come.