Mon. Dec 11th, 2023

    News

    Teenager dies in horrific crash in Second Valley, Adelaide

    By

    Dec 10, 2023 , , , , ,
    Teenager dies in horrific crash in Second Valley, Adelaide

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    By Olivia Day for Daily Mail Australia

    Published: 15:40 EST, December 10, 2023 | Updated: 15:51 EST, December 10, 2023

    <!–

    <!–

    <!– <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    A 16-year-old boy has died and four other teenagers were injured after a Toyota HiLux lost control and rolled over in Adelaide yesterday afternoon.

    Emergency services were called to Main South Road in Second Valley around 5.15pm on Sunday and treated five teenagers for their injuries.

    The 16-year-old passenger died tragically at the scene.

    The driver, a 17-year-old boy, along with three other passengers, a 16-year-old boy and two 15-year-old girls, were rushed to Flinders Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Main South Road was closed for several hours while Major Crash officers examined the scene, but has since reopened.

    A police investigation continues.

    The 16-year-old is the 106th life lost on South Australia’s roads, compared to 66 the same year last year.

    More to come.

    Teenager dies in horrific crash in Second Valley, Adelaide

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Florida Teacher Accused of Hiding and Grooming Missing 15-Year-Old Girl on Felony Probation

    Dec 11, 2023
    News

    86-Year-Old Woman Killed in Accident at FedEx Hub in Memphis

    Dec 11, 2023
    News

    Major Australia Day event canceled due to sensitivities around national day celebration

    Dec 11, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Florida Teacher Accused of Hiding and Grooming Missing 15-Year-Old Girl on Felony Probation

    Dec 11, 2023
    News

    86-Year-Old Woman Killed in Accident at FedEx Hub in Memphis

    Dec 11, 2023
    News

    Major Australia Day event canceled due to sensitivities around national day celebration

    Dec 11, 2023
    News

    Catholic priest is stabbed to death in the rectory of his church in Nebraska: Cops find suspect inside the property after cleric called 911 to report break-in at 5am

    Dec 11, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy