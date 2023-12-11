Trump says he won’t testify Monday at his New York fraud trial and sees no need to appear again

FILE – Former President Donald Trump, center, sits at the defense table with his attorney Christopher Kise, left, and Alina Habba, at the New York Supreme Court, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in New York York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Muñoz Álvarez, Pool, File)

Donald Trump says he has decided not to testify for a second time in his civil fraud trial in New York

NEW YORK — Donald Trump said Sunday that he decided not to testify a second time at his civil fraud trial in New York.

In a social media post, the former president said he “VERY SUCCESSFULLY & CONCLUSIVELY” testified last month and saw no need to appear again.

Trump was expected to return to the witness stand on Monday as the defense’s last major witness in the case, which threatens his real estate empire and touches the heart of his image as a successful businessman.

Trump announced he was canceling his testimony in a multi-part statement written in all caps on his Truth Social platform, writing, “I WILL NOT TESTIMONY ON MONDAY.”

Trump was often defiant and combative when he testified on November 6. He clashed with the judge and sharply criticized New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is suing him. Trump defended his wealth and denied any wrongdoing.

When questioned by the state lawyers who sued him, he often responded with long tirades. Trump’s detailed answers irritated the judge, who repeatedly asked Trump to keep his answers brief. “This is not a political demonstration,” the judge said.

Had Trump returned to the stand on Monday, his defense attorneys would have led the questioning, but state attorneys could have cross-examined him.