Mama June Shannon’s Daughter Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell Dies at 29

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of Mama June Shannon, died Saturday night at age 29 according to an Instagram post by her mother on Sunday. “With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us. She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM. She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her,” Shannon wrote in the post along with a picture of the family. She thanked fans for their continued support and love.

The announcement comes after Mama June posted Friday asking for continued prayers for the family as “things have changed over the past few weeks that have been out of our control.” She added that Caldwell was still with the family but that “God has all the faith, has all the cards.”

Cardwell rose to prominence after starring with her family on the TLC reality TV shows Toddlers & Tiaras and Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.

