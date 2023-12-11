Mon. Dec 11th, 2023

    News

    Mama June Shannon’s Daughter Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell Dies at 29

    By

    Dec 11, 2023 , , ,
    Mama June Shannon’s Daughter Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell Dies at 29

    Anna Cardwell via Instagram

    Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of Mama June Shannon, died Saturday night at age 29 according to an Instagram post by her mother on Sunday. “With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us. She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM. She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her,” Shannon wrote in the post along with a picture of the family. She thanked fans for their continued support and love.

    The announcement comes after Mama June posted Friday asking for continued prayers for the family as “things have changed over the past few weeks that have been out of our control.” She added that Caldwell was still with the family but that “God has all the faith, has all the cards.”

    Cardwell rose to prominence after starring with her family on the TLC reality TV shows Toddlers & Tiaras and Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Florida Teacher Accused of Hiding and Grooming Missing 15-Year-Old Girl on Felony Probation

    Dec 11, 2023
    News

    86-Year-Old Woman Killed in Accident at FedEx Hub in Memphis

    Dec 11, 2023
    News

    Major Australia Day event canceled due to sensitivities around national day celebration

    Dec 11, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Florida Teacher Accused of Hiding and Grooming Missing 15-Year-Old Girl on Felony Probation

    Dec 11, 2023
    News

    86-Year-Old Woman Killed in Accident at FedEx Hub in Memphis

    Dec 11, 2023
    News

    Major Australia Day event canceled due to sensitivities around national day celebration

    Dec 11, 2023
    News

    Catholic priest is stabbed to death in the rectory of his church in Nebraska: Cops find suspect inside the property after cleric called 911 to report break-in at 5am

    Dec 11, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy