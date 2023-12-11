Mon. Dec 11th, 2023

    Trump Backs Out of Testifying at His Civil Fraud Trial at the Last Minute

    In an unexpected about-face, Donald Trump has announced that he will no longer be testifying in his civil fraud trial on Monday. The former president, who was questioned on the stand by New York prosecutors earlier in the trial, had been set to take the stand Monday as part of his defense.

    In a two-part, all-caps screed posted to Truth Social, Trump wrote that “will not be testifying on Monday. MAGA!”

    “As everyone knows, I have very successfully & conclusively testified in the corrupt, Biden-directed, New York State Attorney General’s rigged trial against me,” he fumed, adding later that he had “nothing more to say other than that this is a complete & total election interference (Biden campaign!) witch hunt.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

