Catholic priest is stabbed to death in the rectory of his church in Nebraska: Cops find suspect inside the property after cleric called 911 to report break-in at 5am

The Rev. Stephen Gutgsell, 65, was stabbed during an invasion of the rectory of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fort Calhoun, Nebraska.

Gutgsell was taken to an Omaha hospital where he died from his stab wounds, church officials said.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A Catholic priest from a small Nebraska community died Sunday after being attacked with a knife in a church rectory, authorities said.

The Rev. Stephen Gutgsell, 65, was stabbed during an invasion of the rectory of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fort Calhoun, the Archdiocese of Omaha said in a statement.

Gutgsell was taken to an Omaha hospital where he died from stab wounds, church officials said.

Fort Calhoun, with a population of about 1,000, is about 20 miles north of Omaha.

The Rev. Stephen Gutgsell, 65, was taken to an Omaha hospital where he died from his stab wounds, church officials said.

Gutgsell, 65, was stabbed during an invasion of the rectory of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fort Calhoun, Nebraska, the Archdiocese of Omaha said in a statement Sunday.

The suspect is a black man. Authorities took him into custody, Washington County Sheriff Mike Robinson said in a statement.

Gutgsell, 65, called 911 around 5 a.m. and told police someone was trying to break into the rectory.

Police found Gutgsell wounded and a suspected attacker inside.

The suspect is a black man. Authorities took him into custody, Washington County Sheriff Mike Robinson said in a statement.

Robinson said: “This is an ongoing investigation and the suspect’s name and manner of death will not be released.”

‘He’s not from the area. As far as we know, he’s not from Fort Calhoun or even Nebraska.

The local church statement said, “The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and there are no further details at this time.”

“Please join Archbishop George Lucas in praying for the repose of Father Gutgsell, for his family and for the parish community of St. John the Baptist at this tragic time.”

Mike Fitzgerald, a parishioner at St. John the Baptist, said the regular 8:30 a.m. service at the church was canceled. He told the Omaha World Herald: ‘Father Gutgsell has been here 11 years and I thought he was a very holy man.

‘He did a lot of things for the community. He always made sure the (church) bulletin had everything we needed to know about what was happening in the church.’