86-Year-Old Woman Killed in Accident at FedEx Hub in Memphis

Last week, tragedy struck at the FedEx World Hub in Memphis, Tennessee, resulting in the death of an 86-year-old woman. The victim, identified as Verna Mae Jackson, was confirmed by attorney Jeff Rosenblum, who is representing her family.

Memphis Police Department responded to an incident at the hub on Nov. 30 at 11:21 p.m., classifying it as an accidental death. The police reported that an employee sustained injuries while on duty and was swiftly transported to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Jackson’s passing marks the fifth death at the world hub since 2017. FedEx conveyed condolences to her family in a statement and disclosed their ongoing investigation into the deadly incident.

According to information from The Daily Memphian, Jackson worked as a package handler at the “old hub,” which manages freight destined for major airports such as John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

Reports suggest that on the night of the incident, a tug driver pulling a load of mail failed to honk, signaling his departure, just as Jackson hurried to retrieve a loose envelope protruding from a container. Jackson was discovered beneath a 2,500-pound dolly.

Attorney Rosenblum said that he and Jackson’s family will await the official Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration report before deciding on any legal action in response to this incident.

