Barnaby Joyce shares wild Annastacia Palaszczuk theory as Queensland premier suddenly resigns

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Barnaby Joyce has claimed “union thugs” are behind the resignation of outgoing Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, while claiming his two colleagues will “gouge their eyes out” to become the Sunshine State’s next leader.

Palaszczuk surprised many with the timing of his announcement on Sunday that he would step down after nine years of leadership, having led the Queensland Labor Party to victory in three elections since 2015.

The move came after months of speculation amid his party’s declining popularity in polls.

In an emotional press conference on Sunday, Palaszczuk revealed that he had been considering quitting since taking a short holiday with his partner Reza Adib in Italy earlier this year.

Annastacia Palaszczuk surprised many with the timing of her resignation on Sunday, after months of gossip and criticism.

“I finally decided on the national cabinet last week when I saw so many new faces,” he told reporters.

“Renewal is a good thing.”

But Joyce weighed in with his own opinion during his regular appearance on Channel Seven’s Sunrise program on Monday, claiming unions were behind Ms Palaszczuk’s departure.

“I think we know why she’s gone. The union thugs came in and said she was going to stop completely,” the National MP and former deputy prime minister told presenter Natalie Barr.

Joyce claimed colleagues Cameron Dick and Steven Miles would “gouge their eyes out” to become the party’s next leader.

He told the programme: ‘They keep saying they will reorient the government. If you reorient the government, what have we been doing for the last nine years?

“You are part of the government that was not focused.”

The comments prompted Federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek to respond.

“It’s a very negative view of what is an incredible record,” Ms. Plibersek said.

‘She (Ms Palaszczuk) has been Prime Minister for more than eight years.

“She is the first woman with the longest service we have had and the only one to be re-elected.”

Joyce still congratulated Palaszczuk on his work, recalling the party’s remarkable comeback since the 2012 state election.

An intense row erupted on Channel Seven’s Sunrise program after Joyce made the claim live on Monday.

“I was there on election night…I talked to Anna and she was one of the seven left and it was a deserted place to be,” he told the show.

‘It was remarkable that she became prime minister for nine years thereafter.

‘Very well done by Anna, but this is not by Anna’s choice. This is thanks to her union.

In 2012, the Queensland Labor Party was reduced to just seven of 89 seats after then-leader Campbell Newman brought the LNP to power.

Palaszczuk, who had succeeded his father in the western Brisbane seat of Inala in 2006, led Labor back into government in 2015.

Initially dubbed the “accidental first prime minister” due to her electoral success that year, she then led her government to consecutive victories for nine more years.

“When I led this party with an opposition of only seven members, I said the first election would be like climbing Mount Everest,” Ms Palaszczuk said of her election campaigns.

‘I continued to climb that mountain two more times (in 2017 and 2020).

“I don’t need to do it again.”

Despite high approval ratings in her first terms as prime minister, her personal popularity has fallen, according to recent polls.

He has faced criticism for his strict border regime during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and for his government’s handling of major issues such as housing and youth crime.

Ms Palaszczuk has backed Deputy First Minister Steven Miles as her likely successor.

“I gave it my all and ran a marathon,” he said Sunday.

‘I have dedicated my entire life to community service, there is no greater honor.

“Nine years, seems like an eternity.”