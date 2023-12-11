Woman arrested after driving her vehicle through a religious group on a sidewalk, Montana police say

Montana police say they arrested a woman, did not specify the religious group.

BILLINGS, Mont. — A woman was arrested after driving her vehicle several times toward or through an unspecified religious group gathered on a sidewalk, striking and injuring a man, Montana police said Sunday.

Genevienne Rancuret, 55, was detained by police in Billings on Saturday a few hours after the episode and taken to jail on charges of felony assault, felony criminal mischief and driving under the influence, police said. It is not yet known if she has an attorney to represent her.

The 45-year-old man who was hit suffered minor injuries, police said.

A police spokesman did not respond to a call or email requesting details about what type of religious group was involved and what Rancuret’s alleged motive was. However, a police update said the FBI was also reviewing what happened, along with local prosecutors, suggesting the federal agency was investigating whether it could be a hate crime.