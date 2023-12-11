Man Arrested After Teenage Cheerleader Found Slain in Texas Bathtub

Edna Police Department/GoFundMe

A suspect has been arrested after a 16-year-old cheerleader was found dead in the bathtub of her Texas apartment earlier this week, police announced on Sunday.

Rafael Romero, 23, was taken into custody in Schulenburg, Texas, about 75 miles north of Edna, the small city where high schooler Lizbeth Medina lived. Romero, identified by Edna police as “an undocumented male,” was taken back to Jackson County Jail on suspicion of capital murder, which carries the possibility of the death penalty upon conviction.

“Although Romero is apprehended, we recognize [Lizbeth]’s family and friends are grieving and will still need support from the community,” a statement from Edna Chief of Police Rick Boone read. “The citizens of Edna can now sleep in peace!”

