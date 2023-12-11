Kim Kardashian shares behind-the-scenes footage from her son Saint’s football-themed 8th birthday party as she reveals her clever alternative to cake.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Kim Kardashian shared behind-the-scenes photos and videos from her son Saint West’s 8th birthday party.

Saint loves football and his mother organized a football-themed party for her eldest son.

Even the cake, which wasn’t actually a cake, was shaped like a gigantic soccer ball.

The SKIMS founder, 43, shares Saint and North, 10, Chicago, five, and Psalm, four, with ex-husband Kanye West, 46.

Kim transformed the backyard of his $60 million mansion into a soccer player’s paradise.

Kim Kardashian shared behind-the-scenes photos and videos from her son Saint West’s 8th birthday party

Saint loves football and his mother organized a football-themed party for her eldest son

Saint and his friends ran around the backyard, which was filled with several bounce houses, as well as facilities that helped them work on their soccer skills, such as kicking and scoring goals.

But when it came to cake, the American Horror Story: Delicate star revealed: ‘Fun fact: Saint hates cake, so @butterloveandhardwork made an all-chocolate football instead of a cake!’ The kids loved it!’

He then shared a video of Saint hitting the soccer ball with a mallet to crush it and reveal the soccer ball chocolates inside.

All party guests also received a unique gift: a white Adidas soccer jersey with “Best in the West” on the front and Saint’s name and number eight on the back.

The party food followed the theme. Grilled cheese sandwiches were printed to look like soccer balls, other foods like potato chips were placed in bags printed with soccer balls.

On Saint’s birthday, the mother of four also shared a tribute to her son on Instagram.

‘My Holy Twin! How are you already 8 years old! I love you a lot!’ he wrote in the caption of his photo alongside several photos and videos of Saint, including an adorable throwback shot from when he was a baby.

She posted a side-by-side image with a photo of her as a baby and one of Saint as a newborn and they both look like the same person.

Even the cake, which wasn’t actually a cake, was shaped like a gigantic soccer ball.

The children gathered excitedly to see the birthday boy break the ‘cake’

But when it came to cake, the American Horror Story: Delicate star revealed: ‘Fun fact: Saint hates cake, so @butterloveandhardwork made an all-chocolate football instead of a cake!’ The kids loved it!’

He then shared a video of Saint hitting the soccer ball with a mallet to crush it and reveal the soccer ball chocolates inside.

All party guests also received a unique gift: a white Adidas soccer jersey with “Best in the West” on the front and Saint’s name and number eight on the back.

Everyone went home with a new soccer jersey as a party favor.

The SKIMS founder, 43, shares Saint and North, 10, Chicago, five, and Psalm, four, with ex-husband Kanye West, 46.

The proud mother also showed a short video clip of her youngest son, Psalm. Instantly, the boy’s hair was freshly combed near her head. ‘Does anyone recognize this guy?’ she said jokingly

Kim transformed the backyard of his $60 million mansion into a soccer player’s paradise

Saint and his friends ran around the backyard, which was filled with several bounce houses, as well as facilities that helped them work on their soccer skills, such as kicking and scoring goals.

The party food followed the theme. The grilled cheese sandwiches were printed to look like soccer balls.

Other foods like chips were placed in bags printed with soccer balls.

On Saint’s birthday, the mother of four also shared a tribute to her son on Instagram.

‘My Holy Twin! How are you already 8 years old! I love you a lot!’ he wrote in the caption of his photo along with several photos and videos of Saint

He also gave special recognition to the chef who brought the theme to life.

It was a birthday party that Santo will remember for the rest of his life.

Kim also posted several photos with the chef from the event.

The Kardashians love throwing elaborate parties and Saint’s 8th birthday didn’t deviate from that

The proud mother also showed a short video clip of her youngest son, Psalm.

In the instant, the boy’s hair was freshly combed close to his skull.

‘Does anyone recognize this guy?’ He said jokingly as she approached his son.

Psalm kept the theme going for his older brother’s party in a soccer jersey and shorts.