A Treacherous Game of ‘Battleship’ Ensnares the U.S. at Sea

Despite the Biden administration’s best efforts to try to prevent the Israel-Hamas war from spilling over across the region, Iran-backed Houthi rebels are firing off one attack after another in the Red Sea, forcing U.S. military assets to deflect them or face possible broader escalation, U.S. officials say.

Houthi rebels launched drone attacks against three civilian vessels on Sunday, prompting the USS Carney to respond. On Wednesday, the USS Mason shot down another attack.

“We’re going to do what’s necessary to protect our forces,” Pentagon Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters this week.

