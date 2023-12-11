Mon. Dec 11th, 2023

    News

    A Treacherous Game of ‘Battleship’ Ensnares the U.S. at Sea

    By

    Dec 11, 2023 , ,
    A Treacherous Game of ‘Battleship’ Ensnares the U.S. at Sea

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

    Despite the Biden administration’s best efforts to try to prevent the Israel-Hamas war from spilling over across the region, Iran-backed Houthi rebels are firing off one attack after another in the Red Sea, forcing U.S. military assets to deflect them or face possible broader escalation, U.S. officials say.

    Houthi rebels launched drone attacks against three civilian vessels on Sunday, prompting the USS Carney to respond. On Wednesday, the USS Mason shot down another attack.

    “We’re going to do what’s necessary to protect our forces,” Pentagon Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters this week.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Daisy Pearce appointed West Coast Eagles AFLW coach

    Dec 11, 2023
    News

    Mort Engelberg, ‘Smokey and the Bandit’ producer who worked on Bill Clinton’s presidential campaigns, dies at 86

    Dec 11, 2023
    News

    Humanoid robots are doing some lifting in Amazon’s warehouses. But is the human form the ideal shape for the task?

    Dec 11, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Daisy Pearce appointed West Coast Eagles AFLW coach

    Dec 11, 2023
    News

    Mort Engelberg, ‘Smokey and the Bandit’ producer who worked on Bill Clinton’s presidential campaigns, dies at 86

    Dec 11, 2023
    News

    Humanoid robots are doing some lifting in Amazon’s warehouses. But is the human form the ideal shape for the task?

    Dec 11, 2023
    News

    The world’s most powerful men want women to have more babies

    Dec 11, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy