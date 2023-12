Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

A clerk at a Minneapolis grocery store was killed Friday after a customer allegedly drove a golf club through his torso, authorities said.

The beloved local fixture is being remembered as “a bright light” and a beloved member of the local arts community.

Local police said officers responding to reports of a stabbing at Oak Grove Grocery in Loring Park found a 66-year-old man impaled behind the counter.

Read more at The Daily Beast.