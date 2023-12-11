Daisy Pearce appointed West Coast Eagles AFLW coach

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Daisy Pearce has been unveiled as senior coach of the West Coast Eagles as the club looks to turn around its fortunes in the AFLW.

Pearce retired from the AFLW as a player after captaining Melbourne to the 2022 premiership.

He was a member of Geelong’s AFL coaching staff during the 2023 season.

Pearce replaces Michael Prior, who parted ways with the Eagles in October.

The Eagles have struggled since entering the AFLW in 2020, failing to reach the finals during their brief history in the competition.

They only managed to win two of their 10 games this year, finishing 17th in the standings.

