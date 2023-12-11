Honey Boo Boo Shares Heartbreaking Last Moment With Sister Before Her Death

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Former Toddlers & Tiaras star Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson on Sunday described her heartbreaking goodbye with older sister Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, who died on Saturday following a cancer diagnosis in January. She was 29.

News of Cardwell’s death initially came via the pair’s mother, Mama June Shannon, in an Instagram post, which said Anna had died Saturday night at Mama June’s home. Mama June posted a photo of Cardwell with the family, adding on Facebook, “this was our last family photo together that we will always treasure.”

Mama June later added in an Instagram Story: “I keep feeling this is all a nightmare this is the toughest thing I have ever been through.”

