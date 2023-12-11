I’m A Celebrity suffers awkward on-air camera glitch as producer accidentally appears on screen seconds after Nigel Farage is eliminated

<!–

I’m a celebrity… Get me out of here! she suffered an awkward camera error during Sunday night’s finale.

Seconds after Nigel Farage was eliminated, one of the show’s producers accidentally appeared on screen while offering him some instructions.

The former UKIP leader came third before Sam Thompson was crowned King of the Jungle and boxing legend Tony Bellew secured second place.

However, as he was about to leave the jungle, one of the show’s producers began talking to him, armed with a notebook.

Normally the show aims to show celebrities alone in the remote jungle, so viewers were very surprised to see a member of the team appear on screen.

The camera quickly panned away from Nigel and showed a wide shot of a hammock as bosses scrambled to cover up the mistake.

The screen then cut to presenters Ant and Dec, who gave a summary of Nigel’s departure before the show went to an advert break.

Fans were shocked by the rare mishap and took to Twitter to express their surprise.

One said: ‘What just happened? Am I a celebrity? Why did we just see a producer arrive at the camp?

Another said: ‘Did anyone else see the producer running in to stop Nigel leaving? ruins the illusion.

A third complained: “Tonight’s montage has been all over the place,” but a fourth found it exciting: “Why is it so exciting to see a producer out in nature?”

After spending 23 days in camp, Nigel spoke to Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly about his jungle journey.

Speaking about his time on the show, Nigel said: ‘Because I’ve had time to do it, I’m turning 60 next birthday and I’m going to get to an age where I won’t be able to do it (the show). Very glad I did it, I tried my best not to show any fear, I didn’t give you anything.

‘I’m not surprised. I am absolutely excited. Not everyone likes the things I campaigned for, but no matter what people think, I got in and took the field. But if you asked me if I would do it again, I think I probably would!

‘Obviously there were people with different views, but I thought I managed to persuade them that we can respect the right to have different views. We had proper debates, no shouting, no big fights and I hope you understand that.

‘The different origins, the different ages were a pleasure. I learned that I can control fear in a way I didn’t even know I could.’

Nigel made his first public appearance with his girlfriend Lauren Ferrari when she greeted him on the bridge as he emerged from the jungle.

Sam Thompson then won the show and was crowned King of the Jungle for the 2023 series.

The former Made In Chelsea star, 31, has been the bookies’ favorite to win over the past few weeks after proving popular with ITV viewers.

Sam jumped into runner-up Tony’s arms as presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly announced the results, before admitting he was “overwhelmed”.

He said: “I’m really overwhelmed, I didn’t even think I’d be invited on the show.” I don’t know what to say.’

When asked what he had to say to those who voted for him, he said through tears: “I’m very grateful, thank you very much.” I’ve dreamed of doing this show for years and years and you’ve made a child’s dream come true.’

Nigel lost to winner Sam Thompson and runner-up Tony Bellew.