Illegal Alien Arrested After Texas HS Cheerleader Found Dead in Her Bathtub

Edna, TEXAS – An illegal immigrant has been apprehended in connection with the death of a 16-year-old cheerleader in Jackson County, Texas, the Edna Police Department says.

Rafael Govea Romero is now in custody, facing charges of capital murder in the case of Lizbeth Medina. The lifeless body of Lizbeth Medina was discovered in the bathtub by her mother, Jacquline Medina, inside their apartment. Lizbeth had failed to join her cheer squad at a customary town event on December 5, meant to celebrate the holidays, according to her mother.

Upon making the discovery, Jacquline Medina contacted the authorities, prompting first responders to rush to the Cottonwood Apartments. Despite their efforts to revive the teenager, Lizbeth was declared deceased at the scene.

Romero, described as “undocumented” by authorities, was arrested a day after Edna police released images believed to depict him wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and driving a silver Ford Taurus. Edna PD’s release states that police successfully identified and located Romero in the city of Schulenburg, leading to his arrest on Saturday. It is unclear if the victim was known by her alleged killer.

Following his apprehension, Romero has been booked into the Jackson County Jail, according to officials. As of now, there is no information on whether Romero will be granted bond.

