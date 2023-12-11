Minnesota Store Clerk Fatally Impaled With Gold Club in ‘Medieval’ Attack: Police

On Friday, a Minnesota store clerk lost his life when attacked with a golf club. Police were called to the scene following reports of a stabbing around 1 p.m. The 66-year-old victim was discovered impaled through his torso behind the counter at a local grocery store in Minneapolis, the Minneapolis Police Department said in a press release.

The victim was identified by neighbors as Robert Skafte, a dancer renowned for performances across the Twin Cities, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune. First responders administered medical aid at the location, and emergency services transported Skafte to Hennepin County Medical Center. Despite efforts to save his life, Skafte succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara held a press conference later in the day, revealing that the suspect had brought items to the store’s counter before launching a brutal assault. The attack was described as “grotesque” and “medieval” by police.

Law enforcement later apprehended the suspect, 44-year-old Taylor Justin Schulz, thanks to information provided by a witness. The suspect had retreated to a nearby apartment unit, where he barricaded himself. The arrest operation involved negotiators, a SWAT team, a drone unit, and a bomb squad, taking nearly six hours to resolve peacefully.

As of now, the motive behind the attack remains unknown. Although, residents in the area told local media Skafte had issues with the man before, for allegedly stealing.

