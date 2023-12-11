Mon. Dec 11th, 2023

    Priest Dies After Stabbing Attack in Nebraska Church Rectory: Cops

    An Iowa man is in custody after allegedly attacking a Catholic priest in his residence early Sunday, fatally stabbing him in what the Archdiocese of Omaha described as “an invasion” of a church rectory.

    The Rev. Stephen Gutgsell, 65, was found injured at the scene by responding deputies after cops received a 911 call around 5 a.m, according to a statement from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken by ambulance to an Omaha hospital around 17 miles from St. John the Baptist Church in Fort Calhoun, and later died of his injuries.

    The alleged assailant was taken into custody at the scene, Washington County Sheriff Mike Robinson said. Robinson identified the suspect as Kierre L. Williams, 43, of Sioux City, Iowa and confirmed that he was later arrested on suspicion of homicide and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

