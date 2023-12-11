Callum Wilson criticizes Guglielmo Vicario for “lack of respect” after the Tottenham goalkeeper mocked the Newcastle striker during his team’s 4-1 win in London.

Tottenham beat Newcastle 4-1 in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon

Guglielmo Vicario and Callum Wilson were involved in a confrontation

Mauricio Pochettino has a lot of work to do with Chelsea. everything is beginning

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson raged at Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario after his team’s crushing 4-1 defeat on Sunday afternoon.

Richarlison led Tottenham to their first win since October 27 with a brace as he rediscovered his early-season form.

Destiny Udogie and Son Heung-min were also on the scoresheet as Eddie Howe’s men suffered a humiliating defeat.

It was a difficult day for Newcastle’s forwards and Vicario did his best to antagonize Wilson when he grimaced at him after saving his header in the closing stages of the game.

This led to a confrontation between the two players and Wilson pulled no punches in his post-match interview.

Guglielmo Vicario grimaced at Callum Wilson after saving the Newcastle striker’s header

“It is a lack of respect!” Callum Wilson explains his clash with Guglielmo Vicario towards the end of their 4-1 defeat pic.twitter.com/lPIrRb0Cl0 – Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 10, 2023

Yeah, I mean there’s a way to win, right?” he said. “I think we’ve seen it in the week when Everton were winning and Pickford was playing.

“The goalkeeper looks for a header, starts grimacing and playing and it’s just disrespectful, I thought, I said my move and we’re grown men and we move on.”

Former Spurs defender Michael Dawson gave his thoughts on the incident on Sky Sports, saying: “If I’m 4-1 down I’d be pretty upset too. It’s been a tough afternoon for Newcastle.”

‘There’s no need to get involved, you’re home and dry and there’s no need to rub salt in the wounds. Callum spoke there and it’s done and dusted.

The incident led to a heated confrontation between the two players near the end of the match.

Harry Redknapp added: Think about the last few days, the 3-0 draw against Everton and the seven goals in their last two away games. I feel sorry for them (Newcastle), they have so many injuries they are decimated by injuries.

‘And when you’re doing everything possible to get performance out of your team. Once in a while you can have a performance at home because you have the audience with you and they carry you and carry you to the end. But away from home that’s why I was so confident because they had such an important game and they didn’t really reach that level.