George Santos Dishes on Life-Changing Cameo Cash

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Before the now former Rep. George Santos gets together with Ziwe for that interview he promised her, he sat down with CBS New York to clear the air on a few subjects—namely, corruption in Congress, the “very serious” federal charges he’s facing, and, most importantly, how much money he’s making on Cameo these days.

“I can tell you that by the end of this week—that is actually factual—I will have made more money in seven days than I would have made [in] an entire year in Congress,” the expelled congressman told The Point host Marcia Kramer in an interview segment that aired on Sunday.

Countering that the congressional salary is $174,000 a year, Kramer asked Santos to confirm his previous statement. “So you’re saying that, in a week, you will make that salary?” she asked.

