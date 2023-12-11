George Santos says he’s scared of going to jail: ‘It’s not a pretty place’

Former congressman George Santos.

Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

George Santos may be raking in fat stacks of cash on the Cameo platform.But the scandal plagued politician really hopes he doesn’t have to go to jail.”I think everybody should be afraid of going to jail. It’s not a pretty place,” he told CBS.

George Santos may be raking in big bucks with his Cameo appearances, but the former congressman is worried about going to prison.

“Are you afraid of going to jail?” CBS New York’s Marcia Kramer asked Santos during an interview that aired on Sunday.

“I think everybody should be afraid of going to jail. It’s not a pretty place,” Santos replied.

“I definitely want to work very hard to avoid that as much as possible,” he continued.

Santos lost his seat in Congress on December 1 after the House of Representatives voted 311-114 to expel him. The New York Republican, who was elected in November 2022, is the sixth person in American history to be expelled from the House of Representatives.

The scandal-plagued politician is currently facing federal charges of conspiracy, wire, credit card fraud, and identity theft. Santos’ trial is slated to take place in September.

Though Santos has pleaded not guilty to the charges, he told Kramer that he would gladly perform community service if it meant skipping jail.

“If that’s what they’re offering, I would do it happily,” Santos said.

Read the original article on Business Insider