Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson asks fans to pray for her late sister Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell’s two young children as the family mourns her death at age 29 following a battle with cancer.

Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell was remembered by family and fans in tributes on social media following the news of her death at the age of 29 following a battle with cancer.

The reality television personality, who was the mother of two daughters, Kaitlyn, 11, and Kylee, eight, passed away Saturday night after a months-long battle with adrenal cancer.

Cardwell’s younger sister, Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson, 18, prayed for her late brother’s children in the statement she posted on social media.

“Lord, please hold your two babies and our family as the next few days will make all of this come true,” Thompson told her 1.1 million followers.

One follower said: ‘I’m so sorry for your loss, if you’re going to anna profileyour Amazon wish list is still active; You can see what she had in her cart for her girls. It would be nice if we could all send them to them and take care of them.’

Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell was remembered by family and fans in tributes on social media following the news of her death at the age of 29 following a battle with cancer. The reality show personality was the mother of two daughters, Kaitlyn, 11, and Kylee, eight.

Several people took to the comments section of Thompson’s thread and sent their condolences.

Thompson shared a family portrait along with a heartbreaking caption as he mourned the new loss, explaining the tragic turn of events.

‘Last night we all surrounded Anna with love and let her know it was okay to go. Unfortunately, around 11pm, Anna took her last (breath) from her.

The note continued: “Anna was in a lot of pain last night, but now as a family we all know she is at peace now.” I really don’t know what to say because my heart is completely broken.’

The university student said: ‘Watching my 29-year-old sister fight this horrible disease last year has not been easy. Anna was a fighter and she still is. “Sir, please hold her two babies and our family as the next few days will make all of this come true.”

She went on to say that her older sister waited until she got home to transition.

‘I’m so glad you waited until I was home to take your last breath! I would have loved for you to be able to see me in college, but I know you will always cheer me on in heaven!’ she said in the caption.

‘We will all ensure that his legacy lives on forever. And I promise to always make sure to celebrate our birthday like you were never gone! The sky looks a little different today. We will always love you Anna,” added a heartbroken Honey Boo Boo.

And finally, he said, ‘You hit me hard with your only Anna, but I know you’re in a better place now and free from pain forever!’

Cardwell leaves behind two young daughters; Kaitlyn, born in 2012, and Kylee, born in 2015

Mama June was the first to announce the devastating news as she shared the same family portrait that Honey Boo Boo shared.

Chickadee’s aunt, Joanne ‘Doe Doe’ Shannon, left a kind message amid her mourning

Fans expressed their condolences in the comments section of the solemn post, with several people telling him they were sorry for his loss.

Jessica ‘Chubbs’ Shannon, 27, also took to her social media platform to mourn her sister: ‘It hurts everyone, say this, but we lost @annamarie35 last night!

‘It’s hard to think that my sister is gone, she was so young and had a bright future ahead of her. She will always be with us and we already love and miss her!!’ she wrote to 342,000 followers.

She asked: ‘Keep our family and their two sweet ones (babies) in your prayers!!

“Anna, I love you and I know we have Katilyn and Kylee for you, they will be taken care of,” he said in tribute to his sister.

The girls’ aunt, Jo Shannon, also acknowledged the family’s loss with a post about her niece.

‘It is with great sadness that we, as a family, have to announce the passing of @annamarie35 Anna Marie Cardwell.

‘She passed away last night surrounded by her family and had a peaceful and loving transition. Heaven gained an angel and she was (greeted) by all her loved ones who had passed away before her.’

‘Please keep her husband, children and the rest of the family in your prayers over the next few days. She loved the fans and all the love you have shown during this difficult process,’ she finished before adding: ‘#CANCERSUCKS.’

Several fans of the reality TV star expressed their sadness over Chickadee’s death.

Cardwell had previously revealed that he was battling adrenal cancer that progressed to stage 4.

Mama June, 44, was the first to announce her daughter’s death in an Instagram post on Sunday. Two days before her somber announcement, the reality star had asked her fans on social media to pray for her sick daughter.

“With a broken heart, we announce that @annamarie35 is no longer with us,” June began her post. “She passed away at my home last night peacefully at 11:12 pm.”

Many people took to social media with kind and compassionate messages following Cardwell’s passing.

Deon Derricos of TLC’s Doubling Down with the Derricos wrote: #TheDERRICOs are praying for the entire family… Mom June, you’ve been so good to us and we know what it’s like to lose a child. I love you all”.

One fan said: ‘let them rip the titmouse!!! My deepest condolences to his mother June, her sisters, Honey Booboo, family and friends.

Another user said that ‘cancer sucks’ and takes away ‘the kindest souls’.

Several fans noted the strength Cardwell showed in his life and in the fight against the deadly disease.

Chickadee fans remembered her strength and resilience in online tributes

One said: “You fought hard, so sad that you are resting from the fight, let your soul find solace.”

Another added: ‘OMG keep the love! She fought so hard and was so strong! Sending her family love and peace from her! Rip love.’

Some fans made reference to Chickadee’s past struggle with her mother June and the resilience she showed during those years.

‘Chickadee left that abusive situation and then had to deal with cancer! RIP, sweet girl!’ said one, while another noted how she “went through so much” adversity in her life.

Another said: ‘She…was the first to really distance herself from Mama June, and rightly so.’ I hope she finds the peace she deserved on earth in the afterlife.

‘Said one fan: ‘I know I feel really bad for her.’ She had a pretty tough life growing up and then had to deal with that horrible disease.