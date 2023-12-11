Keanu Reeves is seen for the first time since his Los Angeles home was ‘robbed by masked intruders’ while visiting Toronto on tour with his band Dogstar.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Keanu Reeves was seen for the first time since masked intruders ‘robbed’ his Los Angeles home last week.

On Sunday, Reeves was photographed in his hometown of Toronto, Canada, with his rock band Dogstar after performing a concert in the city the night before.

The bassist was seen standing around the tour bus while carrying a guitar case and a backpack on his shoulder.

Reeves was bundled up in a black corduroy jacket, a scarf and dark jeans.

Just three days before going on stage, TMZ reported that Reeves’ home was attacked by thieves wearing balaclavas.

Reeves was not home at the time when several masked men broke into his home, stole a firearm and fled the scene before police arrived.

At approximately 7:00 p.m., an anonymous tip about a possible intruder at Reeves’ residence, which was previously attacked in 2014, prompted Los Angeles police to respond, resulting in an investigation, according to the outlet.

Despite an exhaustive search by officers, no signs of intruders were found.

However, around 1:00 a.m., police received a report that an alarm had been activated at the premises. This time, security cameras captured individuals wearing balaclavas breaking a window and entering the house.

The robbers stole a firearm before quickly fleeing, according to the news source.

Investigators are currently reviewing images of both Reeves’ home and the surrounding neighborhood for additional clues.

A source told the outlet that police are “specifically investigating whether the first call to police was made by someone inspecting the home.”

Reeves has been through similar cases before, including two consecutive burglaries in 2014, including one case where he came face to face with an intruder who broke into his home in the middle of the night. according to the toronto sun.

When the star confronted him, the women told him they had come to meet him. After calmly reacting to the situation, she called the police and officers detained her for a psychiatric evaluation.

Three days later, in 2014, Reeves contacted police when he found a naked woman swimming in his pool. She was later granted a restraining order to keep her away from him and her property.

Most recently, a judge granted the A-list celebrity a restraining order earlier this year against an alleged stalker who he was accused of trespassing on his property.

According to legal documents, Reeves’ attorney presented the court with home security photos showing Bryan Keith Dixon, 38, in his yard.

He said security informed him this happened three times in November 2022 and then again in January 2023, for a total of six times. ABC7Chicago reported.

In one case, Reeves claims Dixon slept in the backyard of his home and in another he left a backpack with a DNA testing kit.

Dogstar reunited in May for shows that were their first in more than two decades; Dogstar consists of Bret Domrose (lead vocals, guitar), Robert Mailhouse (drums, vocals) and Keanu Reeves (bass, vocals)

Five months after reuniting for their initial shows, Dogstar released their third album, Somewhere Between The Power Lines And Palm Trees, last October, which includes lead single Everything Turns Around.

Following their show in Toronto on Saturday, Dogstar returned to the US ahead of their show in Brooklyn, New York on Monday, December 11.

The band, which also consists of Bret Domrose (lead vocals, guitar) and Robert Mailhouse (drums, vocals), will continue touring through the remainder of December and into the summer of 2024.

Reeves reunited with Dogstar in May to perform their first show in more than two decades at the 2023 BottleRock Napa Valley music festival.

The band formed in 1991 and released two studio albums and an EP before breaking up in 2002.

Five months after reuniting for those initial shows, Dogstar released their third album, Somewhere Between The Power Lines And Palm Trees, last October, which includes lead single Everything Turns Around.