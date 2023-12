Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Police in Beverly Hills arrested a man Saturday following an alleged antisemitic attack—during which an elderly man was struck by a belt and bloodied while walking with his wife.

The 44-year-old suspect, who police said had no relationship with the couple, reportedly yelled antisemitic statements while carrying out the attack.

The victim was treated at the scene by paramedics but did not require further medical attention, authorities said.

