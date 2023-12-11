Maria Bartiromo Pushes Yet Another Wacky Hunter Biden Theory on Fox

Fox News

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo rolled out yet another wild and unfounded Hunter Biden theory Sunday—suggesting that the first son’s recent federal indictment on tax charges may actually be a secret plot by the Department of Justice to prevent him from testifying in front of Republican investigators probing his foreign business practices.

She made the claims on Sunday Morning Futures during an interview with Republican Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL).

The pair were discussing whether the first son could still be forced to show up for a deposition, considering federal prosecutors in California indicted the president’s son on nine federal charges last week.

