More heat waves, fewer cyclones: emergency agencies prepare for a hot, dry summer

Recent rain may have eased concerns about bushfires in large parts of the country, but emergency services are still warning of major fire and heatwave concerns for next summer.

Key points: Officials say the hottest part of summer is yet to come, posing risks of fire and heat waves despite recent rains.

A record fleet of more than 150 aircraft and helicopters will be available, with the Australian Defense Force now being the “last resort”.

Significant new generation capacity has been added to the national energy grid, which will help manage periods of peak demand.

Some good news is that emergency services are facing the upcoming fire season with more air support than ever and detachable emergency huts available for the first time.

Aside from that, fires and heatwaves remain the main concern for authorities heading into the coming months, with authorities warning of an increased risk of fires across much of eastern Australia and coastal areas of southwestern Australia. Western Australia.

Heatwaves are likely across much of the country, but risks are particularly concentrated in northwest WA.

More Australians die during heatwaves than from any other weather event or natural disaster.

A map of the potential for unusually warm weather during January through March.(Supplied: list of materials)

El Niño summer will continue, but that doesn’t mean it won’t rain

Warmer, drier conditions are likely to continue over the next few months, but officials say the recent rains were not entirely unexpected.

Heavy rain across much of southeastern Australia provided a welcome boost to soil moisture, helping to reduce the risk of bushfires.

But the hottest part of the summer is yet to come, and fire officials said that before the recent rains, much of the country was drying faster than expected.

It is still likely to rain, especially as cyclones and the monsoon season bring more moisture from the north.

The Bureau of Meteorology expects fewer tropical cyclones next summer, but there are still likely to be some, including Tropical Cyclone Jasper, which will arrive this week.

More planes, new shelters and less paper for the ADF

Firefighters begin the season with the largest fleet of water-launching aircraft they have ever had available, with more than 500 aircraft and helicopters.

This includes all shapes and sizes, from large airplanes to very small airplanes.

Some are owned by states and based specifically in that area, while large tankers move as needed.

Around 150 large aircraft and helicopters make up the “core” of the fleet, and the rest can be used when necessary.

The national emergency stockpile now also includes a new 128-person camp, which can be moved across counties and set up in less than 48 hours.

It is made up of 32 “cottages” and is expected to grow to accommodate up to 700 people.

However, the Australian Defense Force (ADF) is expected to play a less important role in disaster recovery than in previous years.

A review of the ADF earlier this year suggested it should be the agency of “last resort” for responding to natural disasters.

The government has contracted the veteran-led agency Disaster Relief Australia in the hope it can play a similar role in assisting communities in the immediate aftermath of a disaster.

A map of increased fire risk during the summer months. (Supplied: Australasian Council of Fire Authorities)

The energy network prepares for the pressure of summer

The national energy grid has already faced some challenges in recent weeks due to rising temperatures in some parts of the country.

The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) recently achieved a “peak demand” day in WA, along with a 43 degree Celsius day in Sydney over the weekend.

AEMO’s main concern is situations where hot weather and peak demand may coincide with bushfires, placing additional strain on the network.

The network operator has been in talks with generators and large industrial energy users on how to best manage power availability in difficult circumstances, to ensure reliability across the network.

Since last summer, substantial new generation capacity has been added to the national energy market, including 1,500 megawatts of dispatchable power and 2,000 megawatts and variable renewables.