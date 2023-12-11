Officials say a US pilot safely ejected before his F-16 crashed into the sea off South Korea

A US Air Force pilot ejected safely before his F-16 fighter jet crashed into the sea off the southwest coast of South Korea.

The unidentified pilot was recovered by South Korean maritime forces and was “awake and in stable condition,” the US 8th Fighter Wing said in a statement. He said the pilot would be returned to Kunsan air base, near the southwestern port city of Gunsan, where he would be further evaluated.

The pilot took off from the air base, used jointly by the US and South Korean air forces, on a routine training flight and was forced to eject from the plane after experiencing an unspecified in-flight emergency.

The 8th Fighter Wing, made up of two F-16 squadrons, said the cause of the in-flight emergency is being investigated.

“We are grateful for the safe recovery of our airman by our ROK allies and that the pilot is in good condition,” Col. Matthew C. Gaetke, commander of the 8th Fighter Wing, said in a statement, referring to the Republic of Korea. Official name of South Korea.

A U.S. Air Force Osprey aircraft crashed off southern Japan on Nov. 29 during a training mission, killing all eight people on board.