John Oliver Unloads on GOP’s Porn-Obsessed ‘Bigot’ Leader

HBO

We’re learning more and more about House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), and while the revelation about the 51-year-old sharing an online porn-accountability app with his teenage son might be perversely mockable, John Oliver said Sunday the news is too disturbing considering how close the House Speaker is to the current and future presidency.

“If there was any hope Johnson might moderate his views now that he’s speaker, that is gone,” Oliver said on this week’s episode of Last Week Tonight, adding later: “And because there was so little vetting of Johnson before he became Speaker, we kept discovering new unsettling facts about him.”

Johnson received an award last week from the National Association of Christian Lawmakers “for Christian honor and courage” at a gala where a TV evangelist proclaimed “homosexuality is three times worse than smoking.” To which Oliver quipped that the only thing the LGBTQ+ community and smokers might share in common is an attraction to the cartoon mascot, Joe Camel. “If Mike Johnson’s son is watching this, I’m really sorry. Your dad seems like a lot. And if he is watching this online, then I guess Mike probably is, too. Hi Mike! You must’ve gotten that alert after we showed the picture of the camel.”

