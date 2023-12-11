Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori wears an X-rated outfit that exposes her nipples while carrying a creepy teddy bear… while her kids reject her amid Christmas celebrations.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori almost bared all while attending Art Basel in Miami on Sunday.

While the rapper, 46, covered up in an all-white outfit that included a face mask, the Australian beauty, 28, had all eyes on her in an X-rated look that consisted of a sheer nude bodysuit.

To top off her eye-catching outfit, Bianca wore a furry hat on her head and once again carried a stuffed animal with her, this time a large white teddy bear.

She added some height to her figure with a pair of heels. The couple was seen walking through one of the art galleries on display in Miami.

In videos shared on social media, Kanye was also photographed playing some of his new music during the Miami outing, including a new song that sampled the Backstreet Boys.

The back of Kanye’s shirt appeared to carry the Bundesadler (Federal Eagle) logo symbolizing the Federal Republic of Germany. He completed his outfit with black sock-type shoes.

Art Basel, which is a popular contemporary art fair, officially started on Friday and will end on December 10. Along with a variety of galleries, the weekend event is also known for its star-studded parties.

The pair appear very much together despite recent claims they were “taking a break” after Bianca’s friends staged a successful intervention to raise concerns about her relationship with the rapper.

While Kanye and his wife were in Miami, Kanye’s children appeared to snub Bianca at their Christmas celebrations.

His ex Kim Kardashian shared clips showing her four children’s gingerbread houses, named after family members.

And although his name ‘Ye’ was included, his wife’s name did not appear in any of the photos.

Kim and Kanye, who married in 2014 and separated in 2021, are now co-parenting their four children: North, 10, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and Psalm, four.

Last month, Bianca was seen holding a stuffed animal at fashion designer Amina Muaddi’s pop-up store in Dubai, where she was joined by Kanye.

The revelation comes after claims that Bianca will defend her husband Kanye against accusations of anti-Semitism “until the end of time”, despite the controversial rapper appearing to double down on his string of problematic comments with offensive new lyrics about “fuck”. ‘a Jewish person.

Bianca’s very revealing look showed off her ample cleavage.

Bianca recently joined her husband in Dubai, where she watched him perform his new song, Vultures, alongside Lil Durk and Ty Dolla $ign.

Videos shared online captured Kanye singing the lyrics: ‘How can I be anti-Semitic? “I just fucked a Jewish bitch.”

But Bianca reportedly believes her husband’s words have been “taken out of context”, and insiders claim she denies accusations of anti-Semitism and racism leveled against him.

“She would defend Kanye until the end of time on this,” a source told DailyMail.com exclusively. “She knows things are taken out of context.”

“She knows Kanye is not anti-Semitic and he is definitely not racist.”

They add that the couple, who are quickly approaching their first wedding anniversary, “don’t read the horrible things that are said about them.”

Kanye first premiered the song on Chicago radio station Power 92 on November 17. The song marks his first release since July 2022’s Hot S***, a collaboration with Lil Durk and Cardi B.

Rapper Gold Digger lost lucrative contracts with Gap, Adidas and Balenciaga, among others, after making multiple anti-Semitic outbursts.

Bianca’s Sunday outing wasn’t the first time she turned heads with her outfit.

Shortly after she and Kanye married, Bianca cut her long brown hair and dyed it blonde. Then, her sartorial choices slowly began to shift toward more risqué ensembles, which were clearly the result of Kanye’s exaggerated fashion preferences.

None were as risky as her choice of outfit in Italy in September. Among them was her scandalous nude catsuit, which forced her to cover her nipples with a black crossbody bag.

The Kardashian star filed for divorce from the musician in February 2021. They are now parents to their four children: North, 10, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and Psalm, four; seen in 2020

According to leading tourism website CIU Travel, locals found it “offensive” to see visitors “wandering the streets in various states of undress.”

It’s not just Bianca’s fashion choices that have caused problems with Italians, but also her actions.

Kanye and Bianca were being investigated by police in Italy after being caught on camera in compromising positions during a boat ride.

Venetian officials have also expressed outrage, which is not surprising considering that the city imposes fines for violations such as swimming in canals, picnicking outdoors, and lying on the steps of public buildings.

Elisabetta Pesce, public safety councilor for Venice, told MailOnline: “Without a doubt, what we saw from the couple was a lack of respect towards Venice, which is the most charming city in the world.”