NNA – The Islamic Resistance issued the following statement: quot;With great pride and honor, the Islamic Resistance announces the martyrdom of Ali Lotifi Farran, known as quot;Saeed,quot; from the city of Nabatieh in southern Lebanon and Hassan Arzouni, known as quot;Abu Zahraaquot; from Tayr Falsay who attained martyrdom on the path to liberate Al-Quds.quot;

