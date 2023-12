Time. nbsp; nbsp; Topic

9:30. nbsp; nbsp; nbsp;Meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Health, Labour and Social Affairs chaired by MP Bilal Abdallah

10:30. nbsp; nbsp;Session of the Finance and Budget Committee, headed by its Chairman, MP Ibrahim Kanaan, to follow up on the study of the draft general budget for the year 2024

10:30 nbsp; nbsp; Session for the House Committee of Human Rights, chaired by MP Michel Moussa, to follow up discussion of jails#39; conditionsnbsp;

