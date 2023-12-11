I moved to Australia and the kids keep doing this ‘rude’ thing: ‘This can’t be normal’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A family who recently moved to Australia say children in their neighborhood are “terrorizing” them, but they can’t say if the acts are “normal.”

One husband was shocked to discover his adult neighbor jumping over his fence to retrieve a basketball, followed by several children doing the same in the following weeks.

‘Is this normal or not?’ she asked on Reddit. “I understand you should knock on the door.”

He also found water balloons scattered all over the ceiling and front door, and experienced multiple instances of children ringing his doorbell and running away.

“I was so angry because they came into my backyard,” he shared. But I don’t want to be the grumpy neighbor. I’ve tried to have nice conversations with the kids, but they’re really pushing my limits.’

One husband was shocked to discover his adult neighbor jumping over his fence to retrieve a basketball, followed by several children doing the same in the following weeks.

The man revealed that the constant harassment weighed heavily on his family.

“My wife now doesn’t feel safe alone at home because she was very scared and didn’t know what could happen next,” he said. ‘Am I exaggerating or should I resort to the dispute center?’

Some Australians were concerned about one particular behaviour.

‘Climbing a fence is an invasion of privacy and is not normal. They should ring the doorbell of your house and ask them to leave the ball for you,” said one.

“Starting a conversation about that topic could be a good way to break the ice and establish a connection in a friendly way where the ‘rules’ are quite clear,” they added.

The man also found water balloons scattered all over the ceiling and front door, and experienced multiple instances of children ringing his doorbell and running away.

Another said: “You might want to tell the parents that your wife has a little anxiety and would prefer a warning before jumping the fence, but that you’re very understanding of kids just playing.”

Many others shared that, while it was a little disrespectful, it was common for children to play pranks on their neighbors.

There’s no need to panic, but it seems like kids are pushing the limits. Go talk to the parents,” one man advised.

‘It could just be kids going a little crazy over the holidays. “I did all these things when I was a kid,” one revealed.