Mon. Dec 11th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Iran Unveils Drones Armed with Air-to-air Missiles

    By

    Dec 11, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – Iran said it has reinforced its air defense capabilities by adding combat drones equipped with air-to-air missiles to its arsenal, state media reported on Sunday.

    quot;Dozens of Karrar drones armed with air-to-air missiles have been added for air defense in all border areas of the country,quot; the official IRNA news agency said.

    The drones, with an operational range of up to 1,000 kilometres (620 miles), were exhibited Sunday morning during a televised ceremony organized at a military academy in Tehran.

    quot;The enemies will now have to rethink their strategiesquot; because the Iranian forces have quot;become more powerfulquot;, IRNA quoted the commander-in-chief of Iran#39;s army, General Abdolrahim Mousavi, as saying.

    The Karrar interceptor drone, the first version of which was unveiled in 2010, has been equipped with a quot;Majidquot; thermal missile with a range of eight kilometres (five miles) quot;made entirely in Iranquot;, added the agency.

    It quot;succeeded in its operational testsquot; during military exercises held in October, Mousavi said. — Asharq Al- Awsat

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Nova star Tim Blackwell’s wife Monique appears tense as she is seen for the first time since the couple confirmed their marriage split.

    Dec 11, 2023
    News

    French AI start-up Mistral AI raises 385 mn euros

    Dec 11, 2023
    News

    Panera founder says employees today aren’t motivated by the idea of making money for shareholders: ‘Nobody cares’

    Dec 11, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Nova star Tim Blackwell’s wife Monique appears tense as she is seen for the first time since the couple confirmed their marriage split.

    Dec 11, 2023
    News

    French AI start-up Mistral AI raises 385 mn euros

    Dec 11, 2023
    News

    Panera founder says employees today aren’t motivated by the idea of making money for shareholders: ‘Nobody cares’

    Dec 11, 2023
    Lebanon News

    Heavy snow disrupts road, air traffic in Beijing, northern China

    Dec 11, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy