Iran Unveils Drones Armed with Air-to-air Missiles

NNA – Iran said it has reinforced its air defense capabilities by adding combat drones equipped with air-to-air missiles to its arsenal, state media reported on Sunday.

quot;Dozens of Karrar drones armed with air-to-air missiles have been added for air defense in all border areas of the country,quot; the official IRNA news agency said.

The drones, with an operational range of up to 1,000 kilometres (620 miles), were exhibited Sunday morning during a televised ceremony organized at a military academy in Tehran.

quot;The enemies will now have to rethink their strategiesquot; because the Iranian forces have quot;become more powerfulquot;, IRNA quoted the commander-in-chief of Iran#39;s army, General Abdolrahim Mousavi, as saying.

The Karrar interceptor drone, the first version of which was unveiled in 2010, has been equipped with a quot;Majidquot; thermal missile with a range of eight kilometres (five miles) quot;made entirely in Iranquot;, added the agency.

It quot;succeeded in its operational testsquot; during military exercises held in October, Mousavi said. — Asharq Al- Awsat

