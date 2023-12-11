GCC Secretary-General Urges Immediate Gaza Ceasefire

Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Mohammed Albudaiwi emphasized the imperative to escalate humanitarian efforts and provide increased support to the Palestinian people.

This affirmation was made during a meeting in Doha between the GCC Secretary-General and Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs, Daniel Benaim, held on the sidelines of his participation in the 21st edition of the Doha Forum.

The GCC Secretary-General also reiterated the unwavering commitment of GCC countries to exert every possible effort to alleviate the suffering in Gaza. He emphasized the urgent necessity for a ceasefire to facilitate the entry and improvement of relief and humanitarian assistance, SPA reported.

He also underscored the significance of adhering to international humanitarian standards and holding those accountable for the heinous Israeli crimes during this crisis. Moreover, he emphasized the negative repercussions these crimes have caused on all aspects in the Gaza Strip and the wider region. — Asharq Al- Awsat

