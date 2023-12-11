Mon. Dec 11th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Four killed, including two Hezbollah members, in Israeli airstrikes near Damascus

    NNA – Four people, including two Lebanese fighters from Hezbollah, were killed in Israeli airstrikes that targeted several locations around Damascus on Sunday night, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights on Monday.nbsp;

    Israel launched strikes at night targeting Hezbollah positions in the areas of Set Zaynab and Damascus International Airport, resulting in the quot;killing of two Lebanese fighters from Hezbollah and two Syrians working in the security of military headquartersquot; affiliated with the party, according to the Observatory. — AFPnbsp;

