On the 65th day of Israeli aggression, toll in Gaza reaches 18,000

The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip has reported a tragic toll of 17,997 martyrs and 42,229 injuries due to the ongoing Israeli aggression, which has persisted for 65 days.

The Ministry#39;s spokesperson, Ashraf Al-Qudra, revealed that in the past hours alone, the occupation forces launched 21 horrific massacres, resulting in the extermination of entire families.

Al-Qudra also highlighted the distressing incident of thenbsp;Martyr Kamal Adwan Hospitalnbsp;in the northern Gaza Strip, where the occupation forces bombed the facility, leading to the tragic loss of two patients and injuring dozens. This continued ongoing violence is occurring with apparent support from the US and European countries.

According to him, 297 martyrs and 449 injured arrived at hospitals, while a large number of victims are still under the rubble and on the roads.

Al-Qudra emphasized that the occupation is engaged in a genocidal campaign against the residents of the northern Gaza Strip. This ruthless strategy involves leaving the wounded to suffer and bleed to death due to the imposed siege and deliberate targeting of hospitals, rendering them inoperable. This disturbing tactic exacerbates the humanitarian crisis, further endangering the lives of innocent civilians who are already facing the dire consequences of the ongoing conflict.

The health situation in the southern Gaza Strip has reached a catastrophic state, according to the Ministry of Health. Medical teams are struggling to maintain control in the face of overwhelming numbers of wounded individuals. This dire situation is compounded by a severe lack of therapeutic and clinical capabilities, further hampering the ability to provide adequate medical care to those in need. The combination of anbsp;high influx of patients and limited resourcesunderscores the urgent need for international assistance and support to address the growing humanitarian crisis in the region.

The Ministry highlighted the ongoing issue of the occupation detaining 36 health personnel under inhumane conditions. Mohammad Abu Salamiya, the Director General ofnbsp;Al-Shifa Medical Complex, is among those held. This unjust detention of medical professionals is exacerbating the challenges faced by the healthcare system. The Ministry also noted that the deliberate targeting of the medical infrastructure has resulted in the tragic loss of 296 health personnel and injuries to hundreds more. This grave situation underscores the urgent need for international attention to address the violations against healthcare workers and the severe impact on the region#39;s healthcare capabilities.

The Ministry#39;s spokesperson called the global community, urging free people worldwide to take immediate action and apply pressure on their respective governments to halt the ongoing aggression. Additionally, the spokesperson appealed to humanitarian institutions and health unions across the globe to condemn thenbsp;occupation#39;s crimes targeting the health system in the Gaza Strip. This plea underscores the critical need for international solidarity and intervention to address the humanitarian crisis, protect healthcare infrastructure, and ensure the well-being of the civilian population in the affected region.

Al-Qudra stressed that the limitation on wounded evacuation proceeders is very slow, and has contributed to the death of hundreds of wounded. He also called for finding an effective and urgent mechanism to treat them abroad and appealed to medical teams around the world to reach the Gaza Strip to rescue the wounded.

Given the ongoing forced displacement toward the western regions of Khan Yunis and Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, the Ministry has issued a call for the establishment of medical points and mobile clinics to address the health needs of the displaced population. Additionally, the Ministry is renewing its plea to all international parties to facilitate the creation of anbsp;secure humanitarian corridor. This corridor is essential to ensure the uninterrupted flow of medical aid and fuel, reaching all hospitals in the affected areas. This appeal underscores the pressing need for international collaboration to mitigate the humanitarian crisis and safeguard the health and well-being of those displaced by the conflict.

Earlier, the Palestinian Red Crescent confirmed tonbsp;Al Mayadeennbsp;that all hospitals in the north are out of service, noting that Red Crescent vehicles are not operating in northern Gaza due to the low supply of fuel.nbsp;He pointed out that the scarce aid being brought in through the Rafah crossing does not match 5% of the needs of the emergency and medical sector.

For its part, the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Observatory announced that its preliminary statistics show that thenbsp;occupation killed more than 10,000 childrennbsp;and infants, indicating that this toll includes hundreds of those who are still under the rubble and whose bodies have not yet been recovered.nbsp;

On thenbsp;65th day of the Israeli aggression on Gaza, the Israeli occupation intensified its bombardment across various areas within the Strip, committing new massacres against civilians. Meanwhile, the Palestinian Resistance continues to engage in fierce confrontations with the raiding occupation forces, particularly in Khan Younis and Jabalia. — AL MAYADEEN ENGLISH NEWS

