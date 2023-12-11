Turkish lira records historically low level against the US dollar

NNA – The Turkish lira touched its all-time lowest level on Monday, falling to 29 lira per US dollar.nbsp;

The lira has declined by 35 percent since the beginning of the year as authorities loosened their grip on exchange rates as part of a shift towards more conventional policies.nbsp;

After adopting unconventional policies for years, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan changed his approach in June and appointed a new governor to the central bank, which has since raised interest rates from 8.5 percent to 40 percent. — Reutersnbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;