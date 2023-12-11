Heavy snow disrupts road, air traffic in Beijing, northern China

NNA – Heavy snowfall since Sunday evening has disrupted road as well as air traffic in capital Beijing and in northern China, the Global Times newspaper reported.

The Beijing Capital International Airport saw minimum number of flights operating on Monday, while many flights were canceled. It had plans to operate 1,100 flights, carrying about 150,000 passengers.

Road traffic was also restricted and train schedules affected.

The Central Meteorological Observatory late Sunday issued quot;yellowquot; warning for snowstorm in parts of Shaanxi, Shanxi, Hebei, Henan, Shandong, Liaoning, Jilin and Xinjiang provinces. AA

