Mon. Dec 11th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Heavy snow disrupts road, air traffic in Beijing, northern China

    By

    Dec 11, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – Heavy snowfall since Sunday evening has disrupted road as well as air traffic in capital Beijing and in northern China, the Global Times newspaper reported.

    The Beijing Capital International Airport saw minimum number of flights operating on Monday, while many flights were canceled. It had plans to operate 1,100 flights, carrying about 150,000 passengers.

    Road traffic was also restricted and train schedules affected.

    The Central Meteorological Observatory late Sunday issued quot;yellowquot; warning for snowstorm in parts of Shaanxi, Shanxi, Hebei, Henan, Shandong, Liaoning, Jilin and Xinjiang provinces. AA

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Nova star Tim Blackwell’s wife Monique appears tense as she is seen for the first time since the couple confirmed their marriage split.

    Dec 11, 2023
    News

    French AI start-up Mistral AI raises 385 mn euros

    Dec 11, 2023
    News

    Panera founder says employees today aren’t motivated by the idea of making money for shareholders: ‘Nobody cares’

    Dec 11, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Nova star Tim Blackwell’s wife Monique appears tense as she is seen for the first time since the couple confirmed their marriage split.

    Dec 11, 2023
    News

    French AI start-up Mistral AI raises 385 mn euros

    Dec 11, 2023
    News

    Panera founder says employees today aren’t motivated by the idea of making money for shareholders: ‘Nobody cares’

    Dec 11, 2023
    Lebanon News

    Heavy snow disrupts road, air traffic in Beijing, northern China

    Dec 11, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy