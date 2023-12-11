Nova star Tim Blackwell’s wife Monique appears tense as she is seen for the first time since the couple confirmed their marriage split.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Monique Blackwell has been spotted for the first time after her split from her husband, radio star Tim Blackwell.

Leaving her Inner West Sydney home, Monique seemed a little tense as she got into her car.

She wore liberal makeup to run her errands and wore a loose-fitting bohemian dress and Greek sandals.

She seemed to have a lot to think about and seemed distracted as she left her house with her phone in her hand.

Monique posted on Instagram on Sunday to announce the sad news that her marriage had ended after 14 years.

Monique Blackwell has been spotted for the first time after her split from her husband, radio star Tim Blackwell. In the photo

Leaving her Inner West Sydney home, Monique seemed a little tense as she got into her car.

She went makeup-free and wore a loose-fitting bohemian dress and Greek sandals.

“Not all good things come to an end, but this does,” she wrote alongside pictures of her and Tim, 42, in happier times.

“Thank you in advance for your messages of love, support and sadness at the news that Tim and I are no longer together,” she added.

“Our babies are always supported by Tim’s and my love for them.”

The businessman and yoga instructor concluded, “And our friendship is always a source of strength for our family as we raise our children as best friends.”

The couple share three sons, Bo, 10, Alfie, seven, and Artie, four.

Monique seemed to have a lot to think about and seemed distracted when she left her house.

Monique posted on Instagram on Sunday to announce the sad news that her marriage had ended after 14 years.

“Not all good things come to an end, but this does,” she wrote alongside pictures of her and Tim, 42, in happier times.

“Thank you in advance for your messages of love, support and sadness at the news that Tim and I are no longer together,” she added.

They met during the most important day of Tim’s career.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph Stellar magazine in 2018, the radio personality revealed that the couple met in 2002 after he moved to the city to launch Nova 93.7’s local host show.

“It’s the cheesiest radio nerd story: one of the biggest days of my career and certainly the biggest day of my love life,” he said.

‘I had all the big bosses in the city, all the media there. He was shaking and totally shitting me, but he was also elated at the same time.

‘Once it was all over we went down and had a big launch party and Monique was part of the promotions team at the time. She walked over and I had the nerve to say, “I’m new to Perth and I’d love to take you out for a coffee or something.”