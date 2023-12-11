Mon. Dec 11th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    West Bank towns go on strike in solidarity with Gaza

    By

    Dec 11, 2023 , ,

    The global strike in solidarity with Gaza swept through the Palestinian towns of the West Bank on Monday, in condemnation of the ongoing Israeli aggression for the 66th day in a row.

    The strike for Gaza stands as a silent condemnation of the massacres being committed by the occupation forces who indiscriminately bomb residential units, hospitals, and shelters.

    The strike, called for by national and Islamic forces in the northern provinces of the West Bank, paralyzed all aspects of life. Universities, banks, and shops were closed amid popular calls to continue the confrontation with the occupation in all regions, streets, and squares.

    Public transportation witnessed a strike on all routes, and citizens#39; movement was minimal. Factories and plants also closed their doors.

    Yesterday, social, human rights and media activists launched a call for a global strike in solidarity with Gaza, in rejection of the Israeli aggression, and denouncing Washingtonrsquo;s stance rejecting the UN Security Council resolution on a ceasefire.

    The call to action includes not leaving one#39;s home, not making any purchases in person or online, deactivating Facebook and Instagram accounts, and using the hashtag #StrikeForGaza in English and nbsp;#الاضراب_الشامل in Arabic. — AL MAYADEEN ENGLISH WEBSITEnbsp;

    By

