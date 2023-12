NNA – Our correspondent in Hasbaya reported that the resistance fired 6 missiles from the locality of Al-Khuraiba, towards the sites of Ramtha and Al-Samaqa in the occupied Shebaa Farms.

In turn, the enemy responded to the sources of fire in Al-Khuraybah and bombednbsp;the outskirts of the towns of Al-Habbariyah and Al-Fardis.

